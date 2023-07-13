Indy Shorts receives record number of entries

The Indy Shorts International Film Festival, presented by Heartland Film, is a highly anticipated six-day event celebrating the art of short films. Taking place from Tuesday, July 18 to 23, this festival showcases films that are 40 minutes or less in duration. With a record-breaking number of 3,900 short films submitted, the selection process was rigorous, resulting in a curated collection of 165 films organized into themed programs such as Dark Comedy, Water, and Sci-Fi. The festival offers an exciting opportunity to explore the world of short films and witness the talent and creativity of emerging filmmakers. Following each screening, there will be filmmaker Q&A sessions, allowing audiences to engage with the creators behind the films. With 170 filmmakers expected to attend, the festival promises a vibrant atmosphere filled with discussions, insights, and unique perspectives.

What sets the Indy Shorts International Film Festival apart is its impressive lineup of partner screenings and special events. Collaborating with ESPN Films, the festival showcases captivating sports-related short films, adding an element of excitement and inspiration. Additionally, Oscar®-winning director Ben Proudfoot will be present at the Summer Nights event on Friday night, where he will showcase his award-winning film and even bring his Oscar along. This special evening will include free Hotbox Pizza and camp activities, creating a lively and engaging experience for attendees. The festival also takes pride in spotlighting Indiana-based talent with two dedicated Indiana Spotlight programs featuring 13 shorts made by or about Hoosiers. To enhance the experience, a Mimosa Mixer is scheduled on Saturday, allowing attendees to mingle with local filmmakers before the screening.

The festival will be hosted across multiple venues, including Living Room Theaters, Newfields Tob Theater, Newfields Amphitheater, and even offers a virtual viewing option. Tickets are available for individual programs, and there are also options for 5-ticket packs or festival passes to enjoy the full range of films. To secure your tickets and learn more about the festival, visit www.IndyShorts.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of short films and be a part of the vibrant film community at the Indy Shorts International Film Festival.