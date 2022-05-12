Life.Style.Live!

Indy Summer Learning Labs provide academic instruction, fun enrichment activities

Indy Summer Learning Labs provide five weeks of academic instruction and fun enrichment activities at schools and community centers across Marion County and Decatur Township.

Dani Neal, Indy Summer Learning Labs Program Director, and LaToya Pitts, site director, and Makeeda Stewart, site coordinator joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share more about these programs.

These free and low-cost programs run from June 21 to July 22, 2022 and are for students who will be entering grades 1-9 next school year. The deadline to enroll is June 6. There are also scholarship opportunities and some places offering transportation.

More than 40 locations across the city are partnering with IPS, charter schools, community centers, churches and more. If one site is full, you can enroll in another location. Some of the places hosting are community staples, such as schools, churches, community centers and etc. Some locations have bilingual school leaders who can help families navigate the application process.

Have a ton of community partners, such as the Christamore House, and others around the city.

Students will learn and have fun this summer, as sites are creatively teaching reading and math, art and sports, and more. ISLL instructors are qualified teachers. Each student will have a licensed teacher providing English and math instruction.

This is a program that works! Last year, students who participated saw learning gains in English and math.

Learning is fun, and this summer camp reminds students of that!

For more information and to enroll, visit IndySummerLearningLabs.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE MIND TRUST.