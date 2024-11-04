Indy Winter Farmers Market returns with local goods and community spirit

The Indy Winter Farmers Market, hosted by 16 Tech’s Innovation District, is returning this season to offer local goods to the community. Located off Indiana Avenue and 16th Street, The AMP at 16 Tech includes 20 vendors and serves as the site for the market, which will feature 50 vendors this year.

“We are so excited to welcome it back,” said Jacqueline Eckhardt, a spokesperson for 16 Tech, who noted that this is the first year they are operating the market as its official owner. The partnership with Growing Places Indy, the original founder of the market, aims to serve residents of the near west and near northwest neighborhoods with quality local products.

Among the returning vendors is Sarah Lakin, owner of Happy Little Pineapple Shop, known for a variety of infused olive oils. Lakin emphasized the strong community aspect of the market. “I love the farmers market community. That’s one reason why I sell my product at farmers markets,” she said, adding that the community atmosphere among vendors and customers is a major draw.

Lakin’s offerings at Happy Little Pineapple Shop include eight unique flavors of infused olive oils, which come in various sizes and gift sets. “I have three spicy flavors and five that aren’t,” she explained, noting that her garlic and Italian flavors are particularly popular. The oils can be used as traditional olive oil replacements, from cooking with cast iron to seasoning vegetables and salad dressings. “It’s a great gift for Christmas,” she added, describing the appeal of thoughtful, practical gifts for home chefs.

The market runs throughout the winter, creating opportunities for locals to explore a diverse range of goods. For more information, visit indywinterfarmersmarket.org.