INDYCA BAND offers feel-good Reggae Vibes

by: Amber Hankins
They’re a high-energy blend of Reggae Vibes mixed with intricate rhythms that you can’t help but groove to!

Brandon Dougherty tells more about his band, INDYCA, and their upcoming shows.

Aug 1-7: residency at Cedar Point. Come catch a show and ride a coaster with us!

Aug 14th

Formed in Indianapolis in 2013, INDYCA has toured every coast in the Continental US and has even been known to pop up in places like Costa Rica! They have been featured with countless National acts like The Wailers, The Movement, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, DRU Hill, Method man and Redman, The Expendables and more!

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/IndycaMusic.

