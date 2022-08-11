Life.Style.Live!

IndyFringe Festival to pay tribute to Jewel Box Revue

Long before there was RuPaul, there was “The Jewel Box Revue.”

From World War II to the Stonewall Uprising, this legendary, gender-bending performance troupe toured North America, from big cities to small, dazzling mostly straight audiences. Elevating drag to an art form, they created one of the earliest LGBTQ+ communities.

Keith Potts, a City-County Councilor representing District 2 and performer, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Dustin Klein, artistic director of Magic Thread Cabaret, to perform the song “After You’ve Gone” from their upcoming “Jewel Box Revue 2022” at the IndyFringe Festival.

Klein & Alvarez Productions, LLC presents this affectionate homage to queer artists at IndyFringe Theatre Festival. The show will feature an ensemble of talented performers, including Keith Potts, a City-County Councilor representing District 2, singing live vocals, accompanied by a trio of musicians.

“Jewel Box Revue 2022” at IndyFringe Festival Performances:

Thursday, Aug.18, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28, 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2, 9:00 p.m.



Location: Venue 4, The District Theatre, 627 Mass Ave., Indianapolis.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for students and can be purchased at Indyfringe.org.