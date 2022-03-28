Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane cat Bubba looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Bubba could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social guy home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

Bubba is a big hunk of a kitty who would adore to have you love all over him! He absolutely loves people and will come right up to them for a few pets.

He may even enjoy curling up with you for a little while, but he’d prefer to not be picked up or carried though.

When people aren’t around, he doesn’t mind just doing his own thing and curling up on his bed for a snooze. Bubba would be a good fit for most homes

Give Bubba a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.