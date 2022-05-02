Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane cat Elsa looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Elsa could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this sweet girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

She is a laid-back girl who is the perfect kitty for a home looking for a calm companion, and she enjoys being in the room with you as you go about your day, but she’s not overly demanding of attention.

Elsa knows when dinner time is though, and she’ll meow at you until you feed her! She likes playing with ball track toys and licking up catnip and she would love having toys like these in her new home!

She would be a good fit for a quiet and laid-back home without too much activity. Elsa likes having her space to herself, so she’s looking for a home without any other pets.”

If you’d like to give this cutie her fur-ever home, contact IndyHumane for more details.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.