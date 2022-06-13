Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane cat Jamie looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Jamie could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

Jamie is a very sweet-natured, affectionate cat who will always be by your side. She starts purring the second she sees you, just waiting for you to pet her.

Jamie really loves getting gentle pets from her people, and she’ll happily curl up in their lap for a while. When she’s not craving attention, you can usually find Jamie curled up in one of her favorite warm beds taking a snooze.

Jamie would be a great fit for a quiet home.

Important Note: Jamie tested positive for a disease called Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV). In general, FeLV is a contagious viral disease in cats that weakens and suppresses the immune system. If you have other cats in the home, please first consult with your veterinarian if Jamie would be a good fit for you and your home.

Give Jamie a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more by clicking here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.