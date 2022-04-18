Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane cat Olive looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Olive could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

She is a super sweet kitty who loves to be social with her people!

Her little meow will surely let you know just how much she loves you. She adores getting lots of pets and will always be right by your side.

Olive would prefer to not be picked up very much, but she won’t hesitate to follow you around on her own! She also has a playful side and likes to play with her toys. You can sometimes find her lightly batting around a feathery toy or mouse! Olive would be a good fit for most homes.”

Give Raya shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.