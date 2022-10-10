Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane cat Rabbit looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Rabbit could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this special girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

She is the calm, sweet girl you’ve been looking for.

Rabbit is a gentle momma cat that has finished raising her kittens and is now looking for a home of her own.

Since her kittens have all grown up and been adopted, Rabbit has discovered that a quiet atmosphere with lots of time to relax sounds perfect for her!

She thinks gentle attention is wonderful and would like pets from time to time.

Rabbit would love to be your forever friend! Once she’s all settled in, she even enjoys batting softly at a feather toy every now and again!

She would be a great fit for any quiet home where she can get the gentle love she adores!