IndyHumane cat Sateen looks for forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Sateen could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this sweet kitty home by paying for the standard adoption fees.

She is an absolutely glorious kitty who is perfect in every way!

Sateen loves people and will eagerly come up to them for lots of pets! Her cute little chirps will quickly get your attention as soon as you walk into a room.

Don’t let her physique fool you, she loves to play and chase around her toys! She’d also love lots of toys to bat around and catnip to roll in. Sateen would be a good fit for most homes.

Give Sateen a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more by clicking here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.