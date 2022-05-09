Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane cat Tuco looks for his forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Tuco could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this sweet boy home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

He is a very lovely, calm-natured cat who is looking for a home to just relax in. Tuco adores finding a cozy spot like a cat tree or warm bed to curl up in for the majority of the day.

He is also happy to get some attention, and he’ll trot right over to you for some pets when you call to him. Tuco’s favorite thing is cheek scratches!

He is a very big boy and thinks being picked up is a little uncomfortable, so he’d really appreciate it if you’d let him come to you on his own!

Tuco has a playful side and would love a home with lots of toys to play with, especially if they’re filled with catnip!

He sometimes doesn’t have the best manners when he’s feeling playful, so he’s looking for his adopters to help teach him the appropriate way to ask to play.

Tuco would be a good fit for a laid-back home where he can do his own thing, and he would prefer an adult home without other cats so he can have you all to himself!

If you’d like to give this cutie to his fur-ever home, contact IndyHumane for more details.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.