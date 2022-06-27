Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Awesome looks for his forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Awesome is a fun young dog who will fit well in perfectly in an active home!

He loves to play with toys and would like a big toy box and someone to play with him daily.

Awesome is also very social, and he thinks he’s a big lap dog so it’s ideal he’s allowed on laps and furniture in the new home.

Awesome is a very sensitive soul, and his adopter must be committed to using only positive training methods. He is looking for a home without children, he may pair with another well-socialized dog.

Give Awesome a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more by clicking here.