IndyHumane dog Bambi looks for forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Bambi could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this good dog home by paying for the standard adoption fees.

Bambi loves to be around people. She will follow you around, sleep on the couch, run in the yard and play with other doggies too!

She eats her meals in a crate but prefers to free-roam the rest of the time.

Bambi also enjoys chin scratches and belly kisses, and she gets along with both big and little dogs!

Give Bambi a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.