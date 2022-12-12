Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Barney looks for his forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Barney could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this fun boy home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

He is looking for an active adopter who is ready for lots of fun and adventure!

Barney is super smart, food-motivated and already knows the commands sit, down and shake. He is also ready to learn lots more with you.

Barney is silly and playful and would love to have a big toy box of his very own in his forever home.

He can be a bit exuberant at times and could potentially overwhelm young children but would likely do all right with more dog-savvy kids.

Barney can be nervous around other dogs, but if you have another dog in the home who is very dog-savvy and tolerant staff can set up an intro to make sure they’re comfortable with one another.

Give him a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more by clicking here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.