IndyHumane dog Carl looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Tonka could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social guy home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

He’s a sensitive boy looking for an adopter who will keep his training all positive and give him lots of praise as he acclimates to his new home. Tonka may take a bit to warm up to new people but once he does, he’s very social. He’s also quite active and will need an adopter with a more active lifestyle who can get him plenty of daily playtime and exercise. He may be overwhelmed by more active or non-dog-savvy kids but would likely do okay with older more calm children. Staff can set up an intro if you have a tolerant and social dog in the home.”

Give Tonka a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

