IndyHumane dog Carl looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Carl could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social guy home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

He is a fun and goofy dog looking for a home where he can continue to build his confidence while getting lots of play time and love!

Carl can be a little nervous with new people at first, but quickly warms up and enjoys attention. He loves to play with toys and would enjoy a big toy box and someone to play with him in his new home.

Since he is a sensitive boy and can be timid at times, his adopter must be fully committed to using only positive training methods with him (absolutely no prong/choke/shock collars- invisible fence included).

He responds very well to praise and is food-motivated, so keeping things positive will be easy to do with him. Staff can set up an intro if you have tolerant and well-socialized dogs in the home.”

Give Carl a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

