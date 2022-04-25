Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Doug looks for his forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Doug could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees.

Doug is a super fun goofball looking for home where he will get lots of play time. He loves to play with toys and would enjoy a big toy box and an adopter who will play with him. He’s also very social and will lean in for petting or try to fit in your lap for cuddles. Doug is looking for a home where he can be the only pet to soak up all the love. He will also need a home without small children, and he may do better with older, quieter and more dog savvy kids.

Doug has been with Indy Humane off and on for two years through no fault of his own. His returns have been due to rental policies caused by breed/size restrictions.

Give Doug a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.