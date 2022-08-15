Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Emmie looks for forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Emmie could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this good girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees.

Emmie is a nice girl who will do best in a quieter home where she can get lots of quality time with her new family.

She’s social and leans in for attention and would love a home where she can be allowed on laps and furniture to cuddle with you.

Emmie also enjoys toys and would make a fun playmate.

She will need a home where she can be the only pet and is an easy-going older dog who will do best in a quieter home and one where he will still get exercise!

Give Emmie a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

