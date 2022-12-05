Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Ferdinand looks for his forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Ferdinand could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

Ferdinand is super people-oriented and will likely want to be with his people as much as possible, so his adopter should be looking for a dog who will be their constant companion, as he will not be happy being kept outside or separated from his family for any significant amount of time.

He loves soft toys and gives little love nibbles when you baby-talk him. Ferdinand might pair with a very social dog who will give him time and space to become comfortable.

Give Ferdinand a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.