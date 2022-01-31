Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog, Franky, is looking for his forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

by: Tierra Carpenter
Hensley Legal Group features a different pet each week that could be your forever friend, and they’ll even cover the adoption fees!

Franky is a young and spunky boy who’s been at IndyHumane for 5 months looking for an active adopter ready to have lots of fun with him.

He loves toys and would enjoy a big toy basket and someone to play with him in his new home.

Franky is also very social and leans in for petting, but he is not well-socialized with other dogs and will need to be placed as a single pet. 

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

