IndyHumane dog Henry looks for his forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

by: Tierra Carpenter
Say hello to Henry! His friends call him Henry Hippo.

Hensley Legal Group features a different pet each week that could be your “fur-ever” friend, and they’ll even cover the adoption fees!

Henry is an awesome 6-year-old boy looking for an adopter who will spoil him with lots of love and toys! He would love a big toy box in his new home and nice short daily walks to keep him happy and healthy. Although he has lots of spunk, he’s looking for a home where he will be the only pet so he can bask in ALL the attention!

If you’d like to bring this sweet boy home, contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

