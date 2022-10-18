Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog London looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

London could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this special girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

She’s looking for an adopter that’s committed to helping her live life to the fullest but she can very shy and fearful of meeting new people, but once she warms up to you, she’s your best friend.

London does not like having her space invaded by strangers, but once she knows you, she happily invades your space to ask for more play.

She also loves toys and having only three legs certainly doesn’t slow this spunky girl down.

London prefers to be the only dog in the home, but it’s possible for her to become more social with the perfect match. She will require an intro prior to adoption.

Give London a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.