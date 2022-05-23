Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Monty looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Monty could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will even help you take him home by paying for the standard adoption fees.

Monty is a super sweet boy who has been in and out of the shelter since fall 2019. He is a favorite at the shelter and also did well in his foster homes, but it is time for Monty to have his forever home!

He is a snuggle dog so he needs to live in a place where he is allowed on laps and furniture. He also doesn’t need a lot of exercise, but will need daily play time.

Give Raya shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.