Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Prince looks for his forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Say hello to Prince!

Hensley Legal Group features a different pet each week that could be your “fur-ever” friend, and they’ll even cover the adoption fees!

Prince is a very sweet, sensitive boy looking for a quieter home where he can work on his confidence while building a bond with his adopter.

Once comfortable, he’s super silly and loves to play with toys, explore on walks, and do a little dance for butt scratches! Since he is on the sensitive side, he’s a better fit for a household without children. Would you like to bring this beautiful boy home?

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.