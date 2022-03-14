Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Raya looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Raya could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

Raya is a fun 8-year-old girl who will do best in an active home. She’s looking for an energetic adopter who can get her plenty of daily walks and playtime. She’s also very social and enjoys being near people.

Staff can set up an intro if you have a tolerant dog in the home.

Give Raya shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.