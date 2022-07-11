Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Shadow looks for forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Raya could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

Shadow is an easy-going older dog who will do best in a quieter home and one where he will still get exercise!

He needs someone who can provide him with nice daily walks to keep him happy and healthy.

Shadow also enjoys petting but is not demanding attention and will make a good companion for someone who is home often as he doesn’t like being left alone for long periods.

Give Shadow a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.