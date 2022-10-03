Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Snoop looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Snoop could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

He’s an easy-going older boy who is looking for a quiet home where he can enjoy his senior years being spoiled.

Snoop loves to explore with his nose and would really enjoy nice short daily walks or a yard to explore.

He’s social but not demanding of attention and would make a great companion dog for someone who has an easy-going, low traffic home.

Snoop can be overwhelmed by a lot going on around him and can be unsure about sharing his home and family with young kids, so he is looking for a home without children and will also need a home without cats.

