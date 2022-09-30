Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Snoop looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Snoop could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

Erin Peckinpaugh, marketing and corporate responsibility at Hensley Legal Group, and Colleen walker of Indy Humane, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about him.

They say he’s a laid back dog in need of a laid back family or companion.

They also announced the Indy Humane Mutt Strut, which is the largest annual fundraising event benefiting IndyHumane. It’s happening on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Victory Field (501 W. Maryland St.).

You can learn more by clicking here.