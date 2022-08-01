Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Storm looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Storm could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this special girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

Storm is a super sweet girl who will fit well in just about any home. She’s very social and loves to lean in for attention. She’s fun and spunky, she enjoys playing with soft toys and would enjoy nice daily walks with you. She may pair well with another social dog.

Give Storm a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more by clicking here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.