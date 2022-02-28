Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Vida looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Say hello to Vida!

Hensley Legal Group features a different pet each week that could be your “fur-ever” friend, and they’ll even cover the adoption fees!

Vida is a gal looking for a quality human to be best friends with. She can easily go from taking a long hike to lounging around watching you enjoy your hot beverage! Give Vida a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

Vida is a very people-oriented girl who loves attention. She is looking for a home where she will get tons of love and cuddle time. She likes squeaky toys and would enjoy a big toy box and someone to play with her in her new home. She doesn’t seem well socialized with other dogs and likely prefers to be a single pet who doesn’t go to dog parks or doggy daycare.

If you’d like to bring this sweet girl home, contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

