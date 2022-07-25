Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane kitten Owen looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Owen could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this special boy home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

Owen is a calm, mild-mannered kitty that is very content to relax on his own for most of the day.

He’s very happy once his people are home though so he can get a few scratches in, and he’s an adorably sweet man who would love a laid-back home where he can do his own thing.

Owen may enjoy a cat tree or two by a window for him to look out of!

He would be a good fit for a laid-back home. Owen would prefer a home where he can be the only kitty, but he may be okay with another very laid-back cat who gives him space.

Give Owen shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.