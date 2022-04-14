Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane looks to hire teens for its popular summer camp

Do you know a local teen who loves animals and is looking for a summer job? IndyHumane is hiring counselors ages 14-21 for its annual Summer Camp program, applications are due April 15.

Colleen Walker, Indy Humane Marketing Coordinator, joined us Thursday to share more about their current job openings. Here’s more from them:

While camper positions are nearly full for IndyHumane’s popular Summer Camp, there are still multiple job openings for the camp’s teen counselors and staff. A variety of positions are available and based on age and interest including Critter Care Staff, Junior Counselors, and Media Camp Counselor. Applications for all summer camp positions are due Friday, April 15.

“The Summer Camp program is one of IndyHumane’s most popular events and activities,” said Beth Riddle, volunteer coordinator. “Our camp counselors learn not only important skills around caring for animals, but also leadership skills, patience, and responsibility. If you are interested in working with animals someday, this is a great experience for you!”

IndyHumane’s Summer Camp runs from the week of June 13 through the week of July 18. You can learn more, see full job descriptions for each counselor type in the Job Description Booklet, and the Job Application form at indyhumane.org/get-involved/youth-programs/.

About IndyHumane:

Voted IndyStar’s ‘Best Place to Adopt a Pet’ for 2020 and 2021, IndyHumane’s mission is to improve animal welfare in central Indiana. We are committed to ending the cycle of pet overpopulation, providing affordable pet ownership, and ensuring the well-being, health, and safety of all animals in our care. We strive to promote the human-animal bond and the powerful impact this mutually beneficial relationship has on individuals, families, and the Indianapolis community. IndyHumane provides vital services to animals and people alike through sheltering and adopting animals, low-cost spay/neuter, and vaccine clinic, community outreach, and shelter programs for all ages.