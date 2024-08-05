IndyHumane urges community to foster, adopt pets amid overcrowding

Since 1905, IndyHumane has been helping Central Indiana place pets in loving homes. Liv Barwinksa and Kelsey Minier from IndyHumane joined to discuss the adoption and fostering process, accompanied by a special guest—JJ, a 4.5-week-old kitten currently in foster care.

Minier, who is fostering JJ, explained that they are working on getting her to eat independently before placing her in a foster home with other kittens for the next few weeks. For those interested in fostering, Minier mentioned that people can sign up through the IndyHumane website by filling out an application. While adoption is the primary goal, fostering offers a great alternative for those unable to commit long-term.

IndyHumane provides all the necessary supplies for foster families, including crates, food, collars, leashes, beds, and for kittens, litter and wet food. The time commitment for fostering is flexible, typically lasting until the animal is ready for adoption. For kittens, this is usually around eight weeks of age or when they reach two pounds and are ready for surgery.

Barwinksa, who has fostered over 150 animals with IndyHumane, emphasized the importance of fostering, especially for kittens that need extra care before they are ready for adoption. IndyHumane offers support through foster mentors, a foster manager, and a full medical team to assist with any questions or concerns.

They encouraged people to visit the shelter to see the adoptable animals and consider opening their homes to a pet in need.