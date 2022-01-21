Life.Style.Live!

Indy’s Living Room Theaters bartender makes Salted Caramel Martini

Living Room Theaters, located in the Bottleworks District, offers one of the most unique movie-viewing experiences in Indiana.

“Life.Style.Live!” contributor Kara Brown takes us there as one of the bartenders shows us how he makes a Salted Caramel Martini.

Living Room Theaters is independently owned and operated with a specific focus on local communities. Founded by filmmakers who wanted to elevate the cinema experience for moviegoers, its re-imagined every aspect of the movie theater process including their programming, exhibition, lobby, auditorium design, food and beverage offerings.

Their film programming team selects a well-balanced mix of the best independent cinema, critically acclaimed awards contenders and Hollywood hits for exhibition.

For more information visit, ind.livingroomtheaters.com.