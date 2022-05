Life.Style.Live!

Indy’s Wacky Weather: ‘Life.Style.Live!’ host George Mallet gets public’s opinion

Springtime in the Midwest is like this each year, we have wild swings in temperature and weather.

Since the start of April, we have had a more than 80-degree day bookended by snow and freezing temperatures.

So, as we collectively wrap our heads around this wacky weather, “Life.Style.Live!” host George Mallet went out with his iPhone to get the thoughts of the Indy community.