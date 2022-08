Life.Style.Live!

‘IndyStar’ nominates Patty Spitler for Best TV personality, cast your vote here

Media veteran Patty Spitler has been nominated for the IndyStar’s Best Things awards in the Best TV Personality category.

This is Patty’s third time being nominated in this readers’ poll, and she went home with the award in 2018 and 2020.

She needs your votes to win again.

Patty is the host/reporter/producer for Pet Pals TV and Great Day TV with Patty Spitler.

Click here to vote.