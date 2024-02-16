Interested in the medical field? The Rawls Scholars Medicine Initiative may be for you!

Eskenazi Health and the Center for Leadership Development have teamed up to offer a unique experience for students to interact with medical professionals and medical students to gain firsthand knowledge of attaining their career goals in medicine. Aarika Anderson, Senior Training and Development Facilitator for the Eskenazi Health Institute for Professional Development, joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share more information.

Participants in the program will tour Eskenazi Health and the Coroner’s Office, shadow the trauma services staff and get an insider’s look at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

Further explore your goal of becoming a medical professional by signing up today! Learn more here.