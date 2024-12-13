Irish-inspired Christmas concert, ‘Fairytale of New York,’ coming to Murat Theater on Dec. 13

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season just got a little more festive, thanks to “Fairytale of New York,” an Irish-inspired Christmas concert making its way to Indianapolis at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Murat Theater.

Creator and Producer Ged Graham, born in Dublin, is bringing a unique blend of Christmas cheer and Irish culture to the stage. The show promises to be a high-energy celebration with a twist, featuring beloved Christmas classics paired with Celtic arrangements, and a few fun Irish sing-along songs.

“We put together a show that contains all of your favorite Christmas songs, and then we thought, ‘Why not make the party really good and put in some great Irish sing-along-songs,” Graham said. “Some people could join in and just have the best Christmas-Saint Patrick’s Day party you could have this time of year.”

Graham, who moved to England at age ten, brought his Irish heritage along with him. Each year, while celebrating Christmas, he felt a longing to incorporate more of the Irish spirit. This concert, born from that desire, mixes familiar holiday songs with a distinctly Irish flair, making it a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

“Fairytale of New York” is not just another Christmas show; it’s an interactive experience. The audience is encouraged to clap, sing and even dance along to the festive tunes. The show includes dancers, musicians, and singers who really bring the show to life.

Some of the highlights include a mash-up of “Danny Boy” and “Silent Night,” a Celtic rendition of “Little Drummer Boy,” and of course, “Fairytale of New York,” the hit song by The Pogues. The show even features a pub sing-along where the audience can join the fun.

“Fairytale of New York”

Friday, Dec. 13

8:00 p.m.

Murat Theater/Old National Centre

502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here.