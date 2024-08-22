Ironman National returns to Crawfordsville for Motocross Finale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Pro Motocross Championship is the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series. It features the fastest racers on the planet, with athletes from all over the world coming to the U.S. to compete at the sport’s highest level.

The Ironman National will effectively double the population of the city of Crawfordsville for Saturday’s event by welcoming spectators from throughout the greater Indy area, the far reaches of Indiana, neighboring states like Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio, and from various foreign countries.

This is the final time to see these incredibly talented athletes in action this summer.

Racers will be jockeying for position and points as they try to win the championship and take home money.

Organizers for the race joined the Life.Style.Live! crew to talk about the big race.

For the past decade, Crawfordsville’s Ironman Raceway has served as the newest exciting motorsports tradition in the racing capital of the greater Indianapolis area and this year’s annual summer spectacle will serve as the 11th and final round of the 2024 season.

Tim Cotter has been at the forefront of growing this event into a summer tradition for race fans across Indy and its neighboring counties.

He has fostered an amazing partnership with the Shaver family, who own the property, and has facilitated the development of one of the world’s most incredible and dynamic racetracks.

The event will take place this Saturday, August 24. On-track action begins at 8:00am, followed by opening ceremonies at 12:30pm and racing starting at 1:00pm. Tickets start at $60 for adults and $30 for kids, while ages 6 and under are free.