Life.Style.Live!

IRT’s Celebrity Radio Show returns

The Indiana Repertory Theatre’s annual Celebrity Radio Show returns to the stage Friday, February 10. IRT board member Ron Grifford and returning cast member Angela Smith Jones stopped into the “Life.Style.Live!” studio with the celebrity news.

The theme for this year’s 1940’s style radio program, is the ultimate rom-com…’Sleepless in Indy: When Harry Met a Pretty Woman at My Best Friend’s Big Fat Wedding and a Funeral.’

Cast members scheduled to appear on stage include Angela Smith Jones, Tom Griswold of The Bob and Tom Show, Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, Tamara Winfrey-Harris, Rick Fuson of the Indiana Pacers, and WISH-TV Daybreak anchor, Kylie Conway plus surprise guests.

The 2023 IRT Celebrity Radio Show is Friday, February 10 at 6:30pm live on stage at the Indiana Repertory Theatre. The program and silent auction the week leading up the event benefit IRT’s community educational programming. WISH-TV is a proud media sponsor for this event.

Tickets and Silent Auction information are available online at irtlive.com.