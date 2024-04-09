Isaiah 117 House of Boone County hosting fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Isaiah 117 House is a place of comfort for children going through a challenge they never asked to be in.

When children are removed from their homes out of concern for their safety, they are usually brought to a child welfare services office to await placement. This wait can be a few hours to several days. These children often have nothing with them and are scared, lonely, hungry, and in dirty clothing.

Isaiah 117 provides a comforting home where these children instead can be brought to wait, a place that is safe with friendly and loving volunteers who provide clean clothes, smiles, toys, and snuggly blankets.

This space allows children to receive the comfort and care they need while child welfare staff can do the necessary paperwork and identify a good placement.

It does cost money to be able to do that work.

That’s why Isaiah117 House is hosting a fundraiser to help offset some of the costs.

Isaiah 117 House of Boone County also serves Hendricks and Montgomery Counties.

The event is happening at 1300 E 100 S, Lebanon, IN 46052.

If you’re interested in sponsoring a table you can do so here.