Life.Style.Live!

Isuka Hibachi Express and Sushi team prepares Japanese food — Indy Rolls, Jaguar Rolls, Steak with Golden Shrimp

The team from Isuka Hibachi Express and Sushi joined us in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen this morning with a taste of their delicious Japanese food!

Helmi Khosyi, manager of Isuka Hibachi Express, and Joe Sopana, co-owner of Isuka Hibachi Express, prepared Indy Rolls, Jaguar Rolls and Steak with Golden Shrimp (or egg york shrimp).







For more information visit, Isukaindy.com.