Italian Street Festival returns to Indy

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy at the upcoming Italian Street Festival.

Taking place on June 9th and June 10th from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 520 Stevens Street, this event promises to be a celebration of all things Italian. Best of all, admission and parking are completely free!

Food enthusiasts and Italophiles alike will be delighted by the extensive selection of authentic Italian cuisine available at the festival. From classic dishes like pasta and pizza to mouthwatering desserts like cannoli and gelato, there’s something to satisfy every palate. Indulge in the rich flavors and culinary traditions that have made Italian cuisine world-renowned.

(WISH Photos)

No Italian festival is complete without the perfect accompaniment: wine. Raise a glass and toast to the festivities with a variety of fine Italian wines that will transport you to the vineyards of Tuscany or the rolling hills of Sicily. Sample a range of reds, whites, and rosés, expertly selected to complement the delectable dishes on offer.

As you savor the delicious food and wine, the festival will be alive with the sounds of live music. Immerse yourself in the lively rhythms and melodies of Italian music, performed by talented musicians who will transport you straight to the streets of Italy. Whether you’re a fan of traditional Italian folk music or prefer the infectious beats of modern Italian pop, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The Italian Street Festival Preview promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with the warmth and hospitality that Italy is renowned for. It’s the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family, indulge in fantastic food and drink, and create lasting memories. Be sure to mark your calendars for an evening of Italian delights. Buon appetite!