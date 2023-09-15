It’s a Tri-State food truck battle

CONNERSVILLE, IND. (WISH)- Get ready for a food truck battle. Friends of Fred is teaming up with Sassy Peacock to host a Tri-State Food Truck Battle.

The event is going to be in Connersville, Ind. on September 30. It’s an all day event at the Mettel Field Airport.

There will be 69 food trucks on site for the big battle, coming in from Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Also with the food trucks, more than 130 vendors will be on site. They will have everything from crafts to boutique items.

Hilary Wright is co-owner of the Sassy Peacock. She says it’s a perfect event, as small towns all over the state are in a phase of revitalization.

The event begins at noon. It’s just 10 dollars to park and then you can buy food from any of the food trucks on hand.

Now this is a competition, voting will decide who takes home the top prize of the food truck battle.

First place wins $5,000, second place receives $3,000, third place receives $1,500 and fourth place takes home $500.

There is also a kid zone on site full of games and an adult zone for ages 18 and up. There is also live entertainment throughout the festival.

This is the first year hosting the event, but Wright says they hope to do more things like this in hopes of continuing to show all Connersville has to offer.

You can find the Mettel Field Airport at 500 Airport Dr, Connersville, IN 47331.

It’s about 55 miles east of Indianapolis.