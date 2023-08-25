It’s always a party with El Toro Bravo

El Toro Bravo joined the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen today with food and fresh margaritas! It’s always a party with this Mexican restaurant.

El Toro Bravo is always elevating the dining experience for their visitors with creative offerings! They showcased their new margarita flight that bubbles! It includes a black margarita, a strawberry margarita, a cherry margarita, and the original skinny lime margarita.

Another exciting menu item is the airplane of drinks with sparklers. It’s perfect for a birthday or celebration, and they also sing and play the drums.

The third drink they showcased was a rose themed margarita with a frozen rose.

The restaurant is having a party on Saturday August 26th at all of their locations!

El Toro Bravo has several central Indiana locations:

Downtown: 365 N Illinois St

Zionsville: 1576 W Oak St

Greenwood: 172 Melody Ave

South: 7040 McFarland Blvd

You can learn more about the restaurant and see the full menu here.