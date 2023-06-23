It’s wine o’clock at Uncork Me Indiana

Lucas Molloy, the owner of Brothers Molloy Events, joined the show to talk about the exciting upcoming event, Uncork Me Indiana.

The purpose of this inaugural event is to provide attendees with a memorable experience centered around wine tasting and live entertainment.

For a ticket price of $55, guests will have access to the event, featuring captivating performances by “Crossroads Piano” dueling pianos, and more. They will also receive a commemorative sampling glass and the opportunity to indulge in endless wine tastings from 3-7 p.m.

Viewers are encouraged to ask Lucas about the event’s purpose, the range of activities included, and where to obtain tickets. Uncork Me Indiana promises to be an unforgettable celebration of wine and entertainment.