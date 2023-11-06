IUPUI brings reading and basketball together

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The college basketball season is officially underway. IUPUI and Spalding University faced off at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The two teams played in front of more than 4,000 third grade students. It’s all part of the I Love To Read Challenge.

This is the 34th year WISH-TV has partnered for the challenge.

Third grade students from Central Indiana schools all compete in a reading competition. They get the chance to win a trophy at the end of the year.

As part of the kick off celebration, students showed up to the coliseum at the State Fairgrounds to watch the Jaguars.

It was free for the students to attend.