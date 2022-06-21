Life.Style.Live!

J. Evelyn Confections showcases award-winning chocolate, special spicy flavors

Did you know chocolate can be spicy? Well at J. Evelyn Confections, you can find just that, along with more traditional flavors as well.

Jayne Hoadley, owner of J. Evelyn Confections, brings the heat in her chocolate that’s full of flavor and spice!

She joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share some of the secrets behind her award-winning chocolate and to prepare her Chocolate Caramel ganache with spice. Here’s more from her:

J. Evelyn Confections is an award-winning chocolatier, crafting fine artisan truffles, caramels, and toffees using only the highest quality and freshest ingredients, including local orchard honey and exquisite chocolates from around the world. We are proud to be an Indiana Artisan and an award-winner in the International Chocolate Salon.

Our chocolates are traditional, some with a twist and our flavors change seasonally. We follow food trends and create innovative flavors in our chocolates.

