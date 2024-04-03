Jackson Hewitt: Don’t wait to file your taxes

Join Jackson Hewitt for a caffeine-fueled Tax Day prep session!

On Tuesday, April 9, they’re rolling out the Coffee Truck at various locations across the Indianapolis area, including the Jackson Hewitt offices.

Swing by and grab a complimentary cup of joe while soaking up valuable tax tips straight from their seasoned Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros.

But wait, there’s more than just free coffee brewing!

They’re here to help you get ahead of the game by scheduling your tax appointment ahead of Tax Day.

With the average IRS refund sitting at a hefty $3,081 for March 22 vs $3,019 from March 15, there’s no time to waste.

The sooner you file, the sooner you can expect that sweet refund in your pocket.

Now, let’s debunk some tax myths.

Contrary to popular belief, filing for an extension doesn’t mean you can procrastinate on paying any owed balance.

You still have until April 15 to settle up with the IRS or State.

Filing promptly not only protects your personal information but also reduces the stress of scrambling at the last minute, potentially missing out on crucial deductions or credits.

Speaking of extensions, they’re not always necessary.

Unless you’re genuinely missing paperwork, there’s no need to delay filing.

Remember, extensions delay your refund as well, and when it comes to amendments, mistakes happen – it’s only human.

But fear not, taxpayers can amend returns for up to three years after the due date, allowing you to correct any errors or claim missed deductions.

Considering amending your return? Whether you forgot to include income, claimed the wrong filing status, or missed out on deductions, their Tax Pros are here to guide you through the process.

Don’t let the complexity of a 1040X form intimidate you – they’ve got your back.

So mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 9, and join them for a tax-savvy coffee break.

At Jackson Hewitt, they’re not just about taxes – they’re about making your financial life a little easier, one cup of coffee at a time.